Bliss Avenue getting revamp; Cherokee Nation provides funding

The Tahlequah Street Department is making improvements to Bliss Avenue as part of a Cherokee Nation project.
Street Commissioner Kevin Smith said crews will spend the next week or so laying asphalt along the roadway.
“We’ll finish up that second row right there tomorrow, and then next week we’ll start back there at Downing [Street] and go all the way to Allen [Road],” said Smith on Wednesday.
Mayor Sue Catron submitted a request for funding to Cherokee Nation for road improvements during a July 12 special City Council meeting.
District 2 Cherokee Nation Tribal Councilor Joe Byrd had asked for the improvements on Bliss Avenue, totaling $100,000, and his term will end in August after he serves his limit.
Smith said an issue the department is facing at the moment concerns vandals stealing their street work signs.
“Every morning, we have to replace all of our signs because somebody is stealing all of them. What they don’t realize is they’re putting other people at danger and in jeopardy there,” he said.
Police Chief Nate King has been informed of the situation and officers are closely patrolling the area, for the time being.
