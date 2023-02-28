Blocking can prevent unwanted calls, texts, scams

Blocking phone numbers can prevent unwanted calls and texts from offensive individuals, telemarketers, and scammers.
Many phone companies offer built-in features for blocking numbers. For example, iPhone users can tap the “more info” icon – which looks like a lowercase “i” inside of a circle – next to a number or contact they’d like to stop hearing from and tap “block this caller.”
Users can also block telemarketers by registering their phone numbers for free on the National Do Not Call Registry with the Federal Trade Commission at www.donotcall.gov. However, registering is not effective against scam calls.
“[Scammers] don’t care if you’re on the National Do Not Call Registry. That’s why your best defense against unwanted calls is call blocking,” the FTC stated.
Many unwanted calls come from scammers attempting to steal information. “Phishing” is a scheme where a scammer impersonates a business or person in order to is a trick a victim into giving out personal details. This scam can be delivered via email, call, or text and attracts attention with lucrative offers or time-sensitive claims.
But where are the calls coming from?
“So it’s pretty similar to spam emails in the sense that it’s practically impossible to find the call centers for authorities to put a stop to them, and then there’s international law creating massive red tape,” said Adrien Nong, IT specialist, in 2021. “Finding the call center itself is pretty hard.”
Just two months into 2023, the Federal Communications Commission has received over 14,000 consumers complaints about unwanted calls.
Tahlequah Police Chief Nate King told the Daily Press in December that this type of crime falls under the offense of fraud or obtaining money or merchandise by false pretense.
“The problem we run into is very rarely is it someone locally doing that. It’s a network of sorts where it may be someone from a different country performing those acts,” said King.
In 2022, the primary method for phishing attempts was through text messages. The FCC has working on new rules that would protect consumers from text messaging scams.
“Missing packages that don’t exist; confirmation of payments that didn’t happen; links to shady websites; and truncated ‘wrong number’ messages from strangers. These scam robotexts are a part of everyday life for too many of us,” said FCC Chairwoman Jessica Rosenworcel in a February 22 press release.
Rosenworcel’s proposed new rules, if adopted by a vote of the full commission at its March open meeting, would require mobile service providers to block text messages that come from numbers on a “Do-Not-Originate” list. It also includes blocking texts that carry invalid, unallocated, or unused numbers, which are “highly likely to be illegal.”
“I’m asking my colleagues to join me in adopting the first FCC rules to focus on shutting down scam texts,” said Rosenworcel. “But we’re not stopping here. Because we are going to keep at it and develop more ways to take on this growing consumer threat.”
Current FCC rules ban text messages sent using an autodialer unless the user previously gave consent to receive the message or it’s an emergency text.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.