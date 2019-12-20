TULSA – During this season of giving, the American Red Cross urges eligible donors to give the gift of life to help ensure patients don’t have to worry about the availability of blood this winter.
Blood and platelet donations of all types are needed, especially type O.
Upcoming area blood donation opportunities include Monday, Dec. 30, noon to 6 p.m., at Pleasant View Apartments, 1390 Heritage Lane; and Thursday, Jan. 9, 11 a.m.-5 p.m., at Stilwell Memorial Hospital, 1404 W. Locust St.
Holiday travel and severe winter weather often lead to a decline in blood donations. However, a patient’s need for lifesaving treatment doesn’t take a vacation or stop for nasty weather. Blood and platelets are needed every day for those receiving treatment for cancer and leukemia, accident and burn victims and surgical patients, among others.
As a special thanks for being the lifeline for patients this holiday season, those who come out to give blood or platelets with the Red Cross through Jan. 5 will receive a long-sleeved Red Cross T-shirt, while supplies last.
To schedule an appointment to donate, download the free Red Cross Blood Donor App, visit RedCrossBlood.org or call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767.)
