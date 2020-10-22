Oklahoma Blood Institute's inventory is increasingly low, causing an urgent need for donations to ensure OBI meets needs of local hospitals.
The following blood donation opportunities have been set up: Thursday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Bloodmobile at Lowe's in Tahlequah; Thursday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobile at Restaurant of the Cherokees parking lot; Thursday, Oct. 22, 1-6 p.m., Briggs School cafeteria; Monday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobile in the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Clinic parking lot; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27-28, noon to 6 p.m., in the Northeastern Health System Main Hospital breezeway by the café.
To schedule an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.