Oklahoma Blood Institute's inventory is increasingly low, causing an urgent need for donations to ensure OBI meets needs of local hospitals.
The following local blood donation opportunities have been set up to meet the need in Oklahoma: Monday, Oct. 19, 1-6 p.m., United Methodist Church Activities Center; Thursday, Oct. 22, 11:30 a.m.-3:30 p.m., Bloodmobile at Lowe's in Tahlequah; Thursday, Oct. 22, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobile at Restaurant of the Cherokees parking lot; Thursday, Oct. 22, 1-6 p.m., Briggs School cafeteria; Monday, Oct. 26, 10 a.m.-3 p.m., Bloodmobile in the Cherokee Nation Outpatient Clinic parking lot; and Tuesday and Wednesday, Oct. 27-28, noon to 6 p.m., in the Northeastern Health System Main Hospital breezeway by the café.
To schedule an appointment, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
