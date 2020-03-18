The Oklahoma Blood Institute and the American Red Cross strongly urge healthy, eligible individuals who are feeling well to give blood or platelets to help maintain a sufficient blood supply and prevent shortages as concerns about the outbreak of COVID-19 rise in the U.S.
Blood donors with type O blood and platelet donors are especially needed right now.
On Wednesday, March 18, 1-5 p.m., an OBI bloodmobile will be at Lakes Country Radio Station, 5686 S. Muskogee Ave.
A Red Cross blood drive is set for March 26, 12:30-6:30 p.m. in the Tahlequah Armory Municipal Center, 100 N. Water Ave.
The Tulsa Red Cross Blood Donation Center, 10151 E. 11th St., is open Mondays-Wednesdays, 11:30 a.m.-7:30 p.m.; Thursdays, 10 a.m.-6 p.m.; and Friday-Sundays, 7 a.m.-3 p.m.
“Blood can’t wait. It is a perishable product that needs regular, constant donations to meet the needs of our community,” said Ashleu Hinson, OBI account manager. “We urge healthy adults to donate blood so the crucial supply can be maintained for our local patients who depend on blood products during treatment for cancer, traumatic injuries and other life-threatening conditions.”
Cold and flu season has already impacted the nation’s ability to maintain its blood supply. As the number of coronavirus cases grows in the U.S., the number of people eligible to give blood for patients in need could decrease further.
“As communities across the country prepare for this public health emergency, it’s critical that plans include a readily available blood supply for hospital patients,” said Chris Hrouda, president, Red Cross Blood Services. “As fears of coronavirus rise, low donor participation could harm blood availability at hospitals, and the last thing a patient should worry about is whether lifesaving blood will be on the shelf when they need it most.”
Make an appointment to donate blood by using the Red Cross Blood Donor App, visiting RedCrossBlood.org, or calling 800-733-2767. For Oklahoma Blood Institute, call 877-340-8777 or visit obi.org.
