The state is facing the most critical blood shortage that it’s ever faced. More than a month’s worth of blood collection has been lost due to the pandemic, according to the Oklahoma Blood Institute.
Blood is a perishable product that lasts just 42 days on the shelf. The blood supply requires constant replenishment. OBI provides more than 90 percent of the blood supply for the state. It needs 1,200 blood donors every single day, to maintain a strong blood supply. Donors can give every 56 days.
Hospital usage is returning to normal, but without immediate intervention and advocacy for blood donation, the blood won’t be available for these patients and physicians.
OBI needs all eligible donors to turn out and give blood at one of the following Bloodmobile sites:
• Wednesday, May 13, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Outpatient Clinic.
• Thursday, May 14, 9 a.m.-4 p.m., Cherokee Nation W.W. Hastings Outpatient Clinic.
• Wednesday, May 20, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., Woodall Public Schools Event Center.
• Friday, May 22, 10:30 a.m.-5:30 p.m., BancFirst.
