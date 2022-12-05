‘Tis the season to help save lives by donating blood and taking home a holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirt.
Throughout December, those who show their giving spirit by donating blood will receive their choice of holiday-themed long-sleeved T-shirts from the Oklahoma Blood Institute. Choices include the “Cotton Headed Ninny Muggins” version, inspired by the classic Christmas movie, “Elf,” or the festive “Be A Deer” T-shirt.
“Oklahomans have continued to demonstrate the Oklahoma Standard and ensure that the local blood supply is able to meet the demand of local patients,” said John Armitage, M.D., president and CEO of Oklahoma Blood Institute. “This year, we continued to face unprecedented challenges and obstacles. As we enter the holiday season, we encourage you to take just an hour out of your busy schedule to give the precious gift of life this holiday season.”
Oklahoma Blood Institute relies on 1,200 volunteer blood donors a day to meet the needs of patients at more than 160 hospitals and medical facilities, as well as all air ambulances statewide.
Blood donation typically takes about an hour, and one donation can save up to three lives.
Anyone who is healthy and 16 years old or older can give blood. Donors who are 16-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds and provide signed parental permission; 17-year-olds must weigh at least 125 pounds; individuals over the age of 18 must weigh at least 110 pounds. Photo ID is required when donating.
Blood can be donated every 56 days, while platelets can be given as often as every seven days and up to 24 times a year.
Appointments to donate can be made at HYPERLINK http://obi.org/obi.org or by calling 877-340-8777.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.