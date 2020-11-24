Donors who give blood at Grand View Public School, 15481 N. Jarvis Road, on Wednesday, Dec. 2, from noon to 6 p.m., will receive a long-sleeved T-shirt that states "Fingers Crossed 2021."
All donations will be tested for COVID-19 antibodies to identify potential convalescent plasma donors.
Call 877-340-8777 or visit obi-dot-org to make an appointment. Appointments are preferred to help with social distancing, but walk-ins will be accepted as the schedule allows. Masks will be required.
