Blood drives set during National Donor Month

January is National Blood Donor Month and with the need for donations high, mobile drives will be set up across the area throughout the month.
This time of year typically sees a dip in blood donations, but recent extreme weather across the country and state has made the situation more critical.
“In recent weeks, however, winter weather throughout the U.S. has led to the cancellation of more than 300 Red Cross Blood drives in the eastern and Midwestern states, and about 9,000 potential donations have gone uncollected,” said Rachel Flanigan, executive director of the American Red Cross Southern Nevada Chapter, in a Jan. 1 press release.
This nationwide winter cyclone also touched Cherokee County late last December, bringing with it frigid temperatures, light snow, and dangerous wind chills.
“There are multiple causes for our decreased blood supply, many weather-related, but we’re working hard to increase our reserves,” said Flanigan. “And remember, blood cannot be synthetically made, meaning volunteer donors are the only resource for providing blood to those in need.”
Demand was similarly high in 2022, when an ice storm hit the area in February. At that time, Northeastern Health System Lab Director Kalynn Cobb explained that while O-negative blood can be used by anyone, all blood types are needed.
“If we don’t have time to do testing, such as in an emergency surgery, we can give them O-negative until we can give them a test,” said Cobb.
It is important for those with less common blood types to donate, because those types are often low supply.
To encourage donations, the Oklahoma Blood Institute is offering limited edition long sleeve T-shirts everyone who donates blood this January.
NHS will participate in this promotion for its mobile blood drive on Tuesday, Jan. 17 at the NHS West Building. On a Facebook post announcing the drive, NHS stated that OBI supplies “100% of the blood products” for NHS.
As Jennifer Daniels told the Daily Press in June, NHS regularly hosts OBI mobile blood drives.
“We have them monthly," said Daniels. "I post a flyer on our NHS Facebook page and OBI calls donors who have donated in the past to let them know when they will be back in town."
There will be another mobile drive at NHS on Wednesday, Jan. 25 and at other area locations throughout the month.
On Saturday, Jan. 14, there will be a mobile drive at the Indian Capital Technology Center in Tahlequah.
On Friday, Jan. 27, there will be a mobile drive at Crescent Valley Baptist Church.
You can help
Donors can find and make an appointment for these and other OBI mobile blood drives at: https://www.yourbloodinstitute.org/donor/schedules/zip. Appointments are not required.
