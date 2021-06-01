Blossoming beauty blesses spirits of local gardeners

Barbara Partak doesn’t mind getting her hands dirty. In fact, she loves the results it brings to her yard and the relief it gives to her spirits.
Partak, an avid gardener for decades, is a longtime member of Tahlequah’s Nasturtium Garden Club. The club, founded in 1932, has made it a mission to provide bright spots around town, in residential areas, Tahlequah’s downtown and city parks.
“I think it’s just in my blood,” Partak said of gardening. “My dad, my brothers and sisters were all gardeners.”
She saw a beautiful garden in Fayetteville, Arkansas, that motivated her to get started.
She joined the Nasturtium Club more than 20 years ago, and has been active in its projects. Some of the most visible ones around town are planting the “bump-out” areas in the downtown landscape, planting the Mayor’s Garden in the former wading pool at the Tahlequah Skate Park, and helping the city staff maintain and improve the gardens in the city parks.
Each month during the growing season, the club also presents awards to the residences and businesses with the best gardens and landscaping.
“I just love flowers. I’ve got them all over the place,” Partak said.
Their home occupies 1-1/2 acres on North Downing Street, where the old railroad bed used to run. She has taken advantage of its contours to accentuate the yard with flowers and greenery. There are plenty of trees, and the shade is good for hostas. The showy, broad leaves make them her favorite nonflowering plant.
She doesn’t neglect vegetable gardening, either. Each summer, she enjoys the bounty of tomatoes, green peppers, melons and onions she tends.
“I like every bit of it. I even like the weeding. I don’t like the bugs, though. I just live with them,” she said.
Partak shuns chemical sprays on her plants, and also avoids spraying insectide on herself. A few years ago, she heard Listerine made a good substitute for the toxic sprays and tried it, but didn’t like the smell. So she puts up with a few pests on the plants.
Some gardeners plant perennials so they don’t have to put in a new crop each year. Partak prefers the flexibility offered by annual plants, even if it may cost more to buy new ones every spring. And perennials tend to spread and require thinning.
“Probably my least favorites are irises because they just take over,” she said. “I would say that impatiens are one of my favorites.”
She encourages would-be gardeners to plunge into getting their hands dirty, and to learn more from fellow gardeners.
“There’s a lot of successes in gardening, and a lot of failures, too," she said. "Take it slow and do what you like.”
The Nasturtium Garden Club is working in the park again this year. Partak said city park employee Debbie Coyote has been a great ally on the city staff and praised her work on the city properties.
She said Sandy Fitzgerald motivates other club members and “has more energy than all of us combined.”
Each month, a group of Nasturtium Garden Club members drive around town and pick out the best-looking landscapes for the residential and business awards. These are marked with signs and announced in the Daily Press.
In June, members and the public are invited to take a tour of three members’ spotlighted gardens. The group also holds plant exchanges and has informational programs open to the public.
Tahlequah gardeners have been forming clubs for more than a century. They helped plan and make the plantings that make Sequoyah City Park attractive to local residents and visitors.
The city had eight active garden clubs at the time the Nasturtium club was founded in 1932. It is the only remaining one.
