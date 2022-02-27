TULSA - Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has selected 14 501(c)(3) organizations to receive nearly $500,000 in grant funding from the Healthy Kids, Healthy Families initiative, managed and coordinated by BCBSOK.
2022 marks 10 years of giving through the HKHF grant program. Created in 2011, HKHF supports nonprofit organizations that provide various health-related services with sustainable and measurable programs. The HKHF includes funding for programs that reach children and their families in four key areas: nutrition, physical activity, preventing/managing disease, and supporting safe environments. Among projects this year:
• Exchange Club Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse: In partnership with Parent Promise to support the "Parent Education and Support" program, which provides at-risk prenatal parents or those with children from newborns through 12-years-old with the tools and resources they need to provide a safe, loving, and nurturing home.
• Food on the Move: Investment in launching the agricultural program, aGrow, which provides students the opportunity to learn where food comes from, the technology surrounding farming, the importance of healthy eating, food insecurity, and the various career fields connected to agriculture.
• Global Gardens: Investment in the "Cooking is Connection: A Global Gardens Cookbook," a cookbook full of healthy, garden-focused recipes developed through the 15 years of the organization's cooking with students and families.
• Indian Health Care Resource Center: Support of the "Connection: Using the Past to Build a Future" program, an opportunity to redesign and reinvigoration youth programs to better serve the needs of Indian youth ages 6-24, and address an essential characteristics of care for American Indians, attentiveness to the four aspects of an individual's nature: physical, mental, emotional, and spiritual.
• Infant Crisis Services: Support for the Specialty Formula Initiative, which provides services to infants from birth to one-year-old who have medically diagnosed dietary needs that require formula that may be more difficult to find and more expensive to purchase.
• Lilyfield, Inc.: Support of the "Empower Kids Club" programs, designed to meet the development needs of children during the 2021-2022 school year. The purpose of after-school programs is for kids to learn skills necessary to be successful in interpersonal relationships, school, and the community.
• Lynn Institute: Support the "On the Road to Health" program, a health, nutrition, fitness, and behavioral program designed to achieve measurable and sustainable health improvement for screened participants as pre-diabetic, diabetic, with high cholesterol, or obesity.
This program will focus on impacting Latino individuals and is modeled after a successful pilot program in northeast Oklahoma City.
• Neighborhood Services Organization: Support for providing safe and healthy housing for mothers and children experiencing homelessness in Oklahoma City.
• Oklahoma City University: Investment in Oklahoma City University's Camp Kramer Way, to address the ongoing nursing shortage and recruit high performing, diversified, and academically motivated high school students from across Oklahoma into Oklahoma City University's Kramer School of Nursing.
• Stillwater Domestic Violence dba Wings of Hope: Support furthering the nutrition and health programs operated by Wings of Hope. The domestic violence shelter provides food for resident domestic violence and abuse survivors.
• The Center for Individuals with Physical Challenges: Investment in The Center's Youth Programming, which offers health and wellness activities that serve children 4 to 16 years old with physical challenges.
• The UMA Center: Support the parenting and mental health program focused on Spanish-speaking Hispanic families in the Tulsa Metropolitan Area, utilizing the peer educator model to host workshops and support groups for parents.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.