TULSA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma, Oklahoma’s largest member-owned health insurer, announced Friday it is waiving member cost-sharing, including deductibles, copayments and coinsurance, related to treatment for COVID-19. The waiver applies to costs associated with COVID-19 treatment at in-network facilities and treatment for out-of-network emergencies.
The new policy applies to all BCBSOK fully insured group plan, individual and family plan, Medicare (excluding Part D plans), and Medicare Supplement members. BCBSOK will work in partnership with self-funded employer groups that decide to offer the same waivers. This policy is effective for treatment received April 1 through May 31. BCBSOK will continue to reassess this policy as circumstances warrant.
“During this unprecedented time, we want our members to have the security and the peace of mind that comes with knowing they have access to the health care coverage they need,” said Joseph Cunningham, BCBSOK president. “Our focus is on assisting our members and helping ease the burdens of those impacted by COVID-19 so they can focus on their health and well-being.”
Other changes announced by BCBSOK in response to COVID-19 during this public health emergency include:
• Expanding access to telehealth coverage.
• Waiving preauthorization and members’ cost-sharing for testing to diagnose COVID-19.
• Lifting restrictions on early prescription fills.
• Lifting cost-sharing for in-network medically necessary services delivered via telemedicine.
• Waiving prior authorization requirements for transfers to in-network, alternative post-acute facilities until April 30.
• Launching dedicated COVID-19 educational websites so members can easily access information and resources around COVID-19.
• Opening a special-enrollment period for fully insured commercial group account customers.
Any patient experiencing illness should contact their doctor. BCBSOK members who have questions about their coverage should call the number on the back of their ID card.
For the latest information on BCBSOK’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and other information and tips to stay healthy, visit bcbsok.com.
