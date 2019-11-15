TULSA – Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma will offer a variety of options on the health insurance marketplace, both on and off the exchange, in every zip code across Oklahoma's 77 counties.
BCBSOK's Mobile Assistance Center has dedicated customer outreach specialists traveling across the state, hosting more than 40 education and enrollment events. Oklahomans are encouraged to stop by and visit face-to-face with BCBSOK representatives to see if they qualify for financial assistance and see how the premium tax credit changes will impact them.
Events will be held during the Open Enrollment Period, which runs from Nov. 1-Dec. 15. To see a full calendar of upcoming Mobile Assistance Center events, visit BlueNearYouOK.com.
"As we begin the Open Enrollment Period, we want Oklahomans to understand the changes happening in 2020 and their health insurance options, and about BCBSOK's robust network of doctors and hospitals across the state, so they can enroll in a plan that's right for them. As the state's oldest and largest not-for-profit health insurer, we are committed to providing quality, cost-effective coverage to as many people as possible," said BCBSOK President Joseph R. Cunningham.
In addition to the in-person Mobile Assistance Center events, dedicated BCBSOK customer service representatives and product specialists are also available for questions by calling 800-844-0900. BCBSOK health plans and pricing can also be found at PickBCBSOK.com.
For more than 79 years, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma has been committed to meeting the health care financing needs of Oklahomans. As the state's oldest and largest private health insurer, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma provides health care benefit plans for more than 830,000 Oklahomans. For more information, visit bcbsok.com.
Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma is a Division of Health Care Service Corporation, the country's largest customer-owned health insurer and fourth largest health insurer overall. Health Care Service Corporation is a Mutual Legal Reserve Company and an independent licensee of the Blue Cross and Blue Shield Association.
