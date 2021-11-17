A past president for Tahlequah's chapter of Blue Star Mothers says the group needs new members to stay afloat – especially amid the struggles caused by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Blue Star Mothers is a national organization founded in the 1940s that follows federal guidelines for sending care packages to active-duty military personnel. The members are mothers of active-duty troops or of veterans.
"We have about 12 active members right now," said Elizabeth Hamilton, who now serves as financial secretary for Chapter 21. "We would really like to have about 20 or 30. The main goal is sending care packages to deployed military, and we do that every month. It varies from 12 to 20 boxes sent per month."
Cynthia Duncan, current president of Chapter 21, agreed there is an urgent need for new members if they are to continue their important work here in Tahlequah.
"Not only do we send packages, we work with a [Veterans Administration] caseworker out of Muskogee to provide Christmas packages and birthday packages for homebound veterans in our local community," Duncan said. "We are a small group, but we all really believe in what we are doing. It means a lot to us."
Over the past three years, Blue Star Mothers has lost members because they have passed away.
"We can't exist without community support. Muskogee used to have two chapters, but they closed down. Wagoner used to have a chapter and they had to consolidate with another chapter. We have lost so many chapters here in Oklahoma," said Duncan.
The Blue Star Mothers are concerned a misconception that America doesn't have many active troops right now is contributing to the faltering membership.
"A lot of people assume our troops all came home, but we have local boys still out there," said Hamilton. "We still have soldiers in Iraq, Korea, Germany, and Syria. The only troops that came home were in Afghanistan. People may think there is no need for care packages, but that's not true. The only way soldiers know people at home are supporting them are through packages."
Duncan has been with the Blue Star Mothers since her son joined the Army National Guard, and she was there at the founding of Tahlequah's chapter. She personally knows the importance of the work the group has been doing and wants to keep Chapter 21 alive.
"I just love having a local chapter and I really feel like what we do means a lot," she said. "All the men and women deployed belong to all of us. Because of my son's service, I feel honored to support them. Some of the people who give the most are actually veterans."
Billie Walker, current vice president and founder of Chapter 21, said the local chapter was formed in 2011, but the faithfulness of a few key members has kept it going.
"Elizabeth Hamilton has been the backbone of the chapter for the past five or six years. If it wasn't for her, we probably would have had to shut down a long time ago," said Walker. "People come and go, but no one has ever stuck it out. It is easy to forget when you are living your life who is over there around the world, making sure you can work in your yard without being bombed or people coming into your home in the night and killing you while you are sleeping. We still have troops all over the world; let's not forget."
You can help
Tahlequah's Chapter 21 is seeking donations to help send packages to troops for the holiday season. Checks can be mailed to BSM, 816 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK 74464, or they may be dropped off at the Blue Star Mothers office at the Habitat for Humanity at the same address. Shipping for a medium box costs $14.50, and for a large box, it costs $21. Call 918-822-0540 or 918-457-8302 to volunteer or to become a member.
