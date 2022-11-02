Blue Star Mothers 'desperately' needs members, or chapter may fold

A local chapter of a national veterans support nonprofit is in danger of closing due to low membership.
“At this time, we have seven members, but some of those either can't walk, have full-time jobs, are not active members,” said Elizabeth Hamilton of Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK 21. “We must have people who can walk, carry items, and be able to communicate with the public.”
Hamilton has been chapter president in past years and now serves as financial secretary, as well as assisting the vice president and secretary with their obligations.
Blue Star Mothers is a national organization, and Hamilton said Tahlequah’s is one of many chapters across the United States. She said BSM OK 21 is accountable to the state of Oklahoma and to its national organization for how its funds, which come from the public or grants, are spent.
“One of our main duties is to ship monthly care packages to deployed military in several foreign countries. We do this every month,” she said. “We also work with other veteran organizations to provide service to our area veterans. We provide snacks, or blessings bags to veterans at the Jack C. Montgomery Veterans Hospital.”
Hamilton said the organization welcomes anyone to volunteer. However, she said they have a small work space and can only accomodate a few guests each month.
“We must have five members or officers to run the organization, and several of our members have physical disabilities or illness that do not allow them to participate in a group setting,” said Hamilton.
To be a member, Hamilton said, individuals must be a mother or stepmother of an active-duty military person, or be a mother of a veteran. There is an annual fee of $30, half of which stays within the local chapter.
“We desperately need members,” she said. “It would be most helpful if we can find someone who is eligible to be a member and has computer experience.”
Hamilton said a big misconception right now is people think that since troops were brought home from Afghanistan, the U.S. has no military on foreign soil.
“This is absolutely not true,” she said. “All branches of the military are certainly active and training troops around the world. Our military must be ready to go to war and protect our freedom at the drop of a hat.”
Learn more
Those with questions may contact Elizabeth Hamilton at 918-822-0540 or Billie Walker at 918-316-4535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.