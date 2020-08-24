Blue Star Mothers looking for help as membership flags

A local organization for supporting active-duty soldiers is struggling to survive, and the Cherokee Capital Oklahoma 21 Blue Star Mothers of America is hoping to recruit younger members.
It’s a common problem among groups for veterans and troops in the area. Billie Walker, Blue Star Mothers vice president, is concerned that organizations like hers will fold if they don’t get new blood soon.
“I think they’re on their way out because the members are dying off, and the young people are just not interested,” said Walker. “The young veterans who come back have got their lives and it doesn’t include being in the American Legion, the VFW [Veterans of Foreign Wars] or whatever.”
Blue Star Mothers is a national nonprofit organization composed of mothers, grandmothers, aunts, and anyone who had an active hand in raising a member of the military. Each month, chapters send out care packages to active members of the military, because while they are on deployment, they typically have little access to everyday amenities available in the U.S.
“It depends on where they are,” said Elizabeth Hamilton, group treasurer. “When my son was in Afghanistan, he was way out in the boonies somewhere, a day and a half from any kind of town. So the only supplies he got was what came to him in the mail.”
According to Walker, the local chapter must have at least five members to remain part of the national group. After the recent death of one mother, the Cherokee County chapter is down to five. She attributes some of the decline in participation to the fact that media coverage has been more centered on the coronavirus and the election.
“I’ve always said that when something is not right in your front door, you lose interest in it,” said Walker. “People just get so involved in their own lives that they don’t realize we still have troops overseas in Afghanistan and all around the world. We have troops out on the water patrolling and keeping our borders safe.”
The mothers in Cherokee County want to continue their mission to provide soldiers with packages, but they’re desperate for new members. The virus outbreak hasn’t helped, because they had to put a hold on meetings for a few months. All of the group’s fundraisers have been canceled, making it even more important they receive donations and other help from the community.
“If corona weren’t ongoing, we would be doing fundraisers,” said Hamilton. “We normally set up at Reasor’s a couple times a year, Tractor Supply, and we do a hotdog fundraiser at Atwoods. All of those public events are canceled, so the only way we survive is by local people who know we exist. We have a few that every few months will just send us a check.”
Throughout the year, the Blue Star Mothers send monthly care packages to troops overseas. Most months, they send a medium-sized package that costs about $14 for the postage. Multiply that by about 25 packages, and the group is looking at $350 worth of postage. In November and December, Blue Star Mothers sends out larger packages that can cost the chapter nearly $450.
The donations the group receives help with expenses, but they could use more hands to help fill packages. The Blue Star Mothers have a once-a-month meeting, and they meet on another date to fill the gift boxes. Hamilton said it doesn’t take up too much time from their daily lives, and it can serve as an outlet for those with family deployed abroad.
“I got involved when my son was getting ready to go to his first deployment in Iraq,” she said. “You’re worried about your kids, and it’s an outlet for you talk to other people. If they’re in the same situation, you can keep each other calm. There might be bullets flying over their heads, but it helps keep you calm. I think it’s a great way to support the community.”
While the mothers want to take care of their sons and daughters who have left home, they also participate in the group for the sake of all soldiers. And despite the membership issues, they will still help anyone who wants to reach a deployed loved one.
“If anybody has somebody who's joined that needs our attention or needs to send a care package, all they have to do is get their name and address from them,” said Walker. “What’s left of us, we’ll see to it that they get it.”
You can help
Anyone can volunteer to help the Blue Star Mothers, and donations are appreciated. For more information, call Hamilton at 918-822-0540.
