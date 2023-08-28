The Blue Star Mothers’ Cherokee County chapter is looking for members and donations.
The national organization started in the United States in 1942. Now with chapters in most every state, the Tahlequah chapter began in 2010. The Blue Star Mothers are sending around 15-20 large flat-rate boxes per month, costing them $19.50 each for postage.
The organization could use donated snacks or supplies; otherwise members have to buy the supplies, costing them around $300 or more a month. Financial donations can be made to BSM OK-21, 816 S. College Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464. Donations for snacks and supplies can be left at their office at Habitat for Humanity Offices-Conference Room, Monday through Friday.
Items the group can use include: hard candy, Tootsie Rolls, M&Ms, peanuts in small individual packets, dried fruit, Pringles in the can, Rice Crispy bars, microwave popcorn, individual pieces of jerky, men’s solid deodorant, Gold Bond Body Powder, full size shampoo, card games, movie DVDs, dominoes, gently used current men’s magazines. Fragile or meltable items cannot be accepted.
The Blue Star Mothers invite anyone to volunteer. To become a new member, one must be a mother or stepmother of an active duty military, or a mother and stepmother of a veteran. They can join online at bluestarmothers.org, where the fee is $30 per year. Half of the fee stays with the local chapter.
Their fiscal year starts Sept. 1, so most join in August. If an individual joins online, she will need to tell the chapter of her desire to join OK No. 21. Anyone who does not have online access can join at a meeting. For more information, call Cindy Duncan at 918-240-6104 or Elizabeth Hamilton at 918-822-0540.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.