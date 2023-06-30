The Blue Star Mothers is looking for the donation of snacks or supplies, otherwise they have to buy the supplies, which costs them around $300 or more a month.
The Blue Star Mothers National Organization started in the U.S. in 1942 and they now have chapters in almost every state. The Tahlequah chapter began in 2010.
BSM OK-21 is sending around 20 large flat rate boxes per month, costing them $19.50 each for postage. Postage is nearly $400 per month, and they also have to pay for supplies needed to fill the boxes.
To help with their monthly expenses, participants should send financial donations to BSM OK-21, 816 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464. If a person wishes to donate snacks or supplies, they can be left at the Blue Star Mothers office at Habitat for Humanity Office's conference room Monday through Friday.
Items that can be donated include: hard candy; M&Ms; granola bars with no chocolate or nuts of any kind; dried fruit; Pringles cans; rice crispy bars; microwave popcorn; individual pieces of jerky; men's solid deodorant; Gold Bond body powder; full-size shampoo; card games; movie DVDs; dominoes; gently-used and current men's magazines from 2022-'23; and microwaveable entrees, including beans, chilli, stew, and spaghetti. Fragile or meltable items cannot be accepted.
The group invites anyone to volunteer. Blue Star Mothers creates care packages the first Thursday morning of each month during the summer at BSM OK-21, 816 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
To become a new member, participants must be a mother/step-mother of an active duty military, or a mother/step-mother of a veteran. People can join at bluestarmothers.org and the fee is $30 per year. Half of the fee stays with the local chapter.
If joining online, the applicant must tell the BSM the chapter they wish to join is BSM OK-21. Those without online access can join at a meeting. For more information, call Cindy Duncan at 918-240-6104, Ada Cannonie at 918-453-8315, or Elizabeth Hamilton at 918-822-0540.
