Blue Star Mothers of Tahlequah OK No. 21 is seeking new members in order to avoid closing.
Members must be mothers of active-duty military or mothers of veterans. The mission of the organization is to support active military by sending care packages each month and support area veterans.
If anyone is interested in joining, call or go online at bluestarmothers.org. Future members can also join at a chapter meeting by check or cash. Any individual who has online access can go to the website and click on "join." A debit card should be ready to use, as there is a $30 annual fee. Half of the fee is returned to the local chapter.
The site will ask which chapter the individual is joining, which will be OK No. 21. It will also ask the name of the applicant's sons or daughters and which branch of military they are in. This info will be sent to the chapter if they join online.
The group meets two to three times a month at 816 S. College Ave., which is at Habitat for Humanity offices. For meeting details, call 918-822-0540 or 918 240 6104.
