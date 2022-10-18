Blue Star Mothers OK No. 21 is thanking the community for its previous support, but warns that if membership doesn't increase, 2023 will be the group's final year.
The organization ships care packages to active-duty military personnel the first of each month. Blue Star Mothers OK 21 needs donations of mini chocolate candy bars and individually wrapped beef jerky. Since the packages are in the mail for two to three weeks, fragile items are not acceptable.
Women who have children or stepchildren in active-duty military, or children who are veterans, are eligible for membership, which is $30 per year. Half of the membership fee will stay with the local chapter.
Blue Star Mothers OK 21 must have active members to continue, and those with computer skills are greatly needed. The organization support area veterans and active duty military, but it takes the effort of many to accomplish the tasks.
Anyone seeking a membership can contact a member. Volunteers are welcome, and donations can be left at 816 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah, Monday through Thursday. For more information, contact Elizabeth Hamilton at 918-822-0540 or Billie Walker at 918-316-4535.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.