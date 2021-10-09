Blue Star Mothers of Tahlequah No. 21 is seeking members or volunteers to join the chapter. The organization supports all veterans and active-duty military.
Those who have a son or daughter who is active military or a veteran are welcome to join. Blue Star Mothers meets twice a month at the Habitat for Humanity offices on South College Avenue.
The group sends care packages every month to deployed military. Those who want to join online can do so at bluestarmothers.org. Click "join." Yearly dues are $30, and half of it is returned to the local chapter. Donations are appreciated.
All volunteers welcome. For more Information, call 918-822-0540 or 918-457-8302.
