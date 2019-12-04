Blue Star Mothers OK No. 21 will be set up at the Cherokee County Community Building Saturday, Dec. 7, 9 a.m.-3 p.m., along with fellow flea marketers and crafters.
The nonprofit organization, which supports active military and area veterans, will have Rada Cutlery on display, and gift sets are available for Christmas. This is an American-made product with a lifetime guarantee, and cash and checks will be accepted.
Donations are welcome, as care packages are mailed monthly to deployed troops. Mail or drop off donations at 816 S. College Ave. in Tahlequah.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.