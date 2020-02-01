Blue Star Mothers assist deployed Oklahoma military members by mailing care packages.
Those who have active-duty deployed military in their families are encouraged to submit names and addresses by mail or at the BSM office, 816 S. College Ave, Tahlequah, OK 74464. Include local contact information, as well.
Family of anyone deployed may also attend the monthly Blue Star Mothers meeting on Feb. 9 at 2 p.m. at the BSM office.
