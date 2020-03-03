Blue Star Mothers will be set up at the OHCE Spring Bazaar & Flea Market in Cherokee County Community Building on Saturday, March 7, 8:30 a.m.-2:30 p.m.
The nonprofit will be selling USA-made Rada Cutlery, which has a lifetime guarantee. Blue Star Mothers are looking for families with deployed military to join them and assist with its mission. BSM sends up to 25 care packages each month to deployed active military. All donations and volunteers are appreciated. Donations can be mailed to BSM OK#21, 816 S. College Ave. Tahlequah, OK 74464.
School teachers are encouraged to contact the organization, as letters and colored pictures from classes can be included in the care packages. Email hamilted@nsuok.edu.
