Members of Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK No. 21 will be set up at Reasor's, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave., 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday, July 20.
BSM sends care packages to active military overseas and donations for postage are needed. They will also be selling Rada Cutlery.
Blue Star Mothers are mothers, stepmothers, grandmothers, foster mothers and female legal guardians who have children serving in the military, guard or reserves, or children who are veterans.
