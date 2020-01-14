Blue Star Mothers Cherokee Capital OK No. 21 will be at Reasor's, 2001 S. Muskogee Ave., on Monday, Jan 20, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Members are mothers and volunteers that support active duty military and veterans. They send care packages each month to deployed military and support veteran events.
The organization is seeking snack donations, or financial donations to assist with care packages and postage. Stop by Reasor's and visit to learn more. They will be selling Rada Cutlery, which has a lifetime Guarantee and is a U.S.-made product. Prices start at $5.
Donations can be mailed to: BSM OK#21, 816 S. College Ave., Tahlequah, OK 74464.
