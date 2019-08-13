LOCUST GROVE - The Blue Thumb Stream Protection Through Education volunteer hands-on training is scheduled for 8:30 a.m.-4:30 p.m., Nov. 2-3 at Wonder City Coffee, 118 E. Main Sr. in Locust Grove.
Now 26 years old, the Blue Thumb Program started with volunteers monitoring local streams. There are streams being monitored throughout the state, and by attending both days of the training, participants will keep this success moving forward.
With the Introduction to Blue Thumb on the first day, participants will learn how to use education tools and receive a Project WET 2.0 Guide for $15. The goal is to promote awareness, appreciation, knowledge and stewardship of water resources through the development and dissemination of classroom ready teaching aids. By using Project WET services and resource materials, educators and their students will gain the knowledge, skill, and commitment needed to make informed decisions about water resource uses and conservation.
With monitoring on the second day, those attending will learn the ecology of streams, learn how to conduct water quality tests on a local creek, and receive a Healthy Water, Healthy People Monitoring Guide for only $10.
Blue Thumb volunteer coordinator Cheryl Cheadle said that the program is great for science students and their teachers in middle school and up, landowners with a stream on their property, home-school families, scout troops, retirees, and others who long to understand local streams and rivers.
To learn more and to sign up for training, go to www.bluethumbok.com.
