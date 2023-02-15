A Blue Thumb training is being held in Tahlequah March 4-5 at the Tahlequah Armory.
Those who enjoy science and the outdoors can become a stream monitor through the Blue Thumb water quality education program. The training will be at 100 N. Water Ave., and advance registration is required.
Blue Thumb education coordinator and head of volunteers for NE OK Candice Miller said the Blue Thumb program is in its 30th year.
“We are really excited to have a new volunteer training in Tahlequah as part of the celebration,” said Miller.
Volunteers who attend the training will be introduced to stream ecology; meet the fish and aquatic insects who live in the stream; learn about common pollutants; understand watersheds; and use water quality test kits to regularly check stream water.
Blue Thumb volunteers range in age from middle school students to retirees.
“Folks in this region have always had a particular interest in the Illinois River and Spring Creek, and the smaller streams within these two watersheds. Spending time on these streams, monitoring and collecting data, is a great way to strengthen your connection to these special places,” said Miller.
Streams in or near Tahlequah that need new volunteers include Tahlequah Town Branch, Ross Branch, Park Hill Branch, Flint Creek, etc. Blue Thumb stream monitoring has been taking place in this area for 25 years.
For more information, contact Miller at candice.miller@conservation.ok.gov, call 405-464-2838, or go to https://www.bluethumbok.com.
