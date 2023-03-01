Blue, white collars: Gap in attitude, not wages

A recent study has found an attitude disconnect between blue- and white-collar workers, but based data from local educational institutions, on average, they remain comparable in compensation.
Blue-collar job typical refers to work where manual labor, both skilled or unskilled, is involved. White-collar jobs usually do not require a great deal of manual labor.
Public relations agency Cherry Digital recently conducted a study that surveyed a sample of 3,000 blue-collar workers and aimed to explore the social and professional connections between individuals with different levels of education. The majority of respondents reported having little to no interaction with individuals who have attended college, and many said they did not know anyone with a college degree.
The average blue-collar worker in Oklahoma reported having just two college-educated friends. They were more likely to have friends and social connections within their immediate community, rather than outside of it - unlike college graduates, who tend to have a more diverse and geographically-dispersed network.
"These findings suggest that blue-collar workers are at a disadvantage when it comes to accessing the social and professional networks that can help them succeed in today's economy," said Jamie Clarke, the study's lead author. "Without access to these networks, blue-collar workers may find it more difficult to find good jobs, advance their careers, and improve their overall quality of life."
However, although the type of work they do may differ, the average compensation of blue- and white-collar workers in this area remains comparable.
According to Anesa Hooper, Indian Capital Technology public information coordinator, ICTC lists potential earnings for graduates once they complete its programs in their respective fields.
For example, after completing ICTC's Information Technology program, graduates can go to work as a network systems administrator, computer support specialist, enterprise network associate, network security support technician, or network installation technician earning approximately $18-$28 an hour or $34,560 to $53,760 a year, depending on location.
Upon completing ICTC's welding program, graduates can go to work as a welder/fitter, MIG welder, torch operator, general welder, TIG welder, stick welder, or welder helper earning approximately $15-$22 an hour or $28,800 to $42,240 a year, depending on location.
Northeastern State University Director of Career Services Joshua Groomer said recent graduates self-report their salaries through its voluntary Graduation Outcomes survey.
"The self-reported average income for a 2020-2021 NSU graduate, based on 221 survey responses, was $41,749.15," said Groomer.
From the College of Business and Technology, the average income was $43,081.78 out of 68 respondents and 66% of them reported working full-time positions. Out of all graduates, the top four majors were accounting; environmental, heath, and safety management; business administration, and organization leadership.
From the College of Liberal Arts, the average was $33,032.51 out of 49 respondents, and 44% of them reported working full-time positions. Out of all graduates, the top four majors were criminal justice, English, general studies, and social work.
From the College of Education, the average income was $32,085.54 out of 56 respondents, and 42% of them reported working full-time positions. Out of all graduates, the top four majors were early childhood education, elementary education, health and human performance, and psychology.
From the Gregg Wadley College of Science and Health Profession, the average was $58,796.76 out of 39 respondents, and 45% of them reported working full-time positions. Out of all graduates, the top four majors were cell and molecular biology, computer science, nutritional sciences, and nursing.
