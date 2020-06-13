It is blueberry season, and picking has begun. Local blueberries have flavors that range from mildly sweet to tart and tangy. Blueberries are nutritional stars, bursting with nutrition and flavor while being very low in calories. So, spend some time picking your own, or buy them from a local grower who picked the berries for you. It is worth your while.
Tufts University analyzed 60 fruits and vegetables for antioxidant capability. Blueberries came out on top, rating highest in their capacity to destroy free radicals. Free radicals are cells that cause damage to our bodies. The damage that free radicals do to our bodies can lead to cataracts, glaucoma, varicose veins, hemorrhoids, peptic ulcers, heart disease and cancer.
No need to worry if you are eating an abundance of foods that are high in vitamins called antioxidants. Three main antioxidants are vitamins A, C and E. The ACE vitamins are like police, patrolling your body, looking for free radicals and when they are found they hook up with them, so they can't do damage to your body.
Choose blueberries that are firm and have a lively, uniform hue color with a whitish bloom. Shake the container to see if the berries have a tendency to move freely; if they don't, this indicates that they are soft, damaged or moldy. Also avoid berries that appear dull in color. Fully ripened berries are highest in antioxidants. Fresh berries are fragile and should be washed briefly and carefully and gently patted dry. Do not wash berries until right before eating as washing will remove the bloom that protects the berries' skins from damage. Ripe blueberries should be stored in a covered container in the refrigerator where they will keep for about a week, although they will be freshest if eaten within a few days. Berries will spoil if kept at room temperature for over a day.
Ripe berries can be frozen, although this will change their texture and flavor. Before freezing, wash, drain and remove damaged berries. Spread the berries on a cookie sheet or baking pan, and place in the freezer until frozen, then put the berries in a plastic bag for storage in the freezer. Berries should last up to a year in the freezer. When purchasing frozen berries, shake the bag gently to ensure berries move freely and are not clumped together; this could mean they were thawed and refrozen.
When using frozen berries in recipes that do not require cooking, thaw well and drain prior to using. For cooked recipes, use unthawed berries since this will ensure maximum flavor. You may need to extend the cooking time a few minutes to accommodate for frozen berries. You may notice berries used in baked products may take on a green color. This is a natural reaction of their anthocyanidin pigments and does not make the food item unsafe to eat.
A few quick serving ideas include adding berries to your favorite shake or smoothie. Fresh or dried blueberries add a colorful look to breakfast cereals. Layer vanilla yogurt and blueberries and strawberries in a clear cup for a festive Fourth of July dessert. Blueberry pie, cobbler and muffins are also classic ways to enjoy fruit all year long.
Stop by the Extension office for a few recipes that use blueberries.
Heather Winn is a family and consumer sciences educator for Oklahoma Cooperative Extension Service in Cherokee County.
