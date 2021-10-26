The Tahlequah City Planning Commission, during an Oct. 26 meeting, recommended approval with modifications, or denial of a lot split/combination application.
Planning and Development Director Taylor Tannehill said the proposal is to change the property at 103 S. Bluff Ave., which has two structures on four lots.
“In this instance, I believe the application came through, and we had a building permit from the applicant and the request was to either build across the lot line, or close to the lot line,” said Tannehill.
City Attorney Grant Lloyd recently purchased the property, and it was proposed that the lots be combined.
“The structure farthest to the east is a garage-apartment and it is on its own lot, which is conforming. If the application were approved, it would be a legal nonconforming situation. There’s a use-period that has to commence within a year before it becomes an illegal nonconforming use,” Tannehill said.
Lloyd said he had considered leaving one of the lots separate and apart, so there wouldn’t be a zoning issue.
“At some point, we would like to put a pool back here that we can run afoul of the setback line for this track being too close to the fictitious lot line, since we own all of this,” said Lloyd.
Lloyd told the board he didn’t want to get into another issue of having to rezone for a garage-apartment suite that was already on the property for at least 30-40 years.
The way the entire property is structured and laid out made certain things, such as fencing and building in a pool, complicated.
“I was also concerned with fencing and things of that nature. The driveway goes onto that Lot 1, and when I go up there to park to look at the property and look over it with the contractor today, I’m parking on Lot 1 when that happens,” said Lloyd.
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 3 p.m. on Nov. 30 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.