The Tahlequah City Planning Commission tabled establishment of a historic preservation district boundary and commercial corridor overlay during a Feb. 20 meeting.
The city of Tahlequah completed a draft of the comprehensive plan and asked that the Planning Commission board review and make recommendations. Planning and Development Director Clinton Johnson pointed out there is a lot of history in Tahlequah and they have an opportunity to protect preservation areas.
The plan was to limit discussing the proposals and taking possible action at next month's meeting. But with this week's resignation of Johnson and Fire Chief Ray Hammons recently put in charge of all compliance departments, board members agreed more time is needed to get a handle on the situation before taking action.
The board gave the nod to recommending approval of a rezoning application for a recreation center AKA fitness center on Grandview Road. The proposal was to rezone property intended for a fitness center from an R-1 single-family dwelling district to a C-2 general commercial district.
City Attorney Grand Lloyd said the road accessing the potential commercial district is required to be paved. However, a portion of the property is technically located in the county, not the city.
Steve Worth, a property owner adjacent to the proposed district, said he had no issues with the change.
"Just from a citizen trying to require them to pave, that doesn't make much sense to me; they're the only ones out there, and if their clients are willing to do that, I think that is total unnecessary use," said Worth. "It would be burdensome on something that's going to generate revenue for the city."
What's next
The next City of Tahlequah Planning Commission meeting is tentatively scheduled for 4 p.m. on March 19 in the City Council Chambers, 111 S. Cherokee Ave.
