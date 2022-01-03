The Tahlequah Abatement Board tabled three structures for action during a Jan. 3 meeting.
Compliance Coordinator Ray Hammons said the building at 307 Basin Ave., owned by the Marquez family, is one the city is in the process of purchasing.
"Mr. Marquez has an estranged wife so it's put a hiccup in signing the closing papers. The attorneys are now visiting Mr. Marquez as well as the Realtors. The city is still intending on buying and the owner is still intending on selling it, but they may have to do a quiet title if they can't get in touch with the estranged wife," said Hammons.
The board tabled abatement until March.
A building at 193 E. Willis Road, owned by the Cantu family, was declared dilapidated some time ago. Probate didn't start until August, and Code Compliance Officer Vicky Green said the yard has been maintained. Hammons spoke with the property owner, and learned their attorney could petition the court to close probate by Jan. 20. The board tabled abatement until March.
The structure on 598 Corn St., owned by the Keeter family, was tabled until March. Compliance Officer Ryan Young said the property owner intends to tear down the house and a trailer on the end of the property.
"She's going tear down the first house and in that process, try to get that trailer house where they can move it so one of her friends can stay in it," said Young. "Their plan is to get to where they can at least move it off of there and then they're going to remodel it."
What's next
The next Abatement Board meeting is March 7 at 4 p.m. at Tahlequah City Hall. Should structures need to come before the board, Green will provide a 30-day notice to board members.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.