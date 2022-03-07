The Cherokee County Board of Commissioners, during a March 7 meeting, amended several expenditure documentations for American Rescue Plan Act funds, which originally totaled $4.8 million, and denied several requests.
Several nonprofit organizations, a church and Tahlequah Public Schools requested funds for COVID support, revenue replacement, construction, affordable housing projects, and more.
Tahlequah Area Habitat for Humanity sought $2.9 million in funds for affordable housing project, Phases 1 and 2, and $100,000 for nonprofit assistance. Commissioners agreed to fund $5,000 for the housing project and $5,000 for nonprofit assistance.
Zoë Institute Inc., Helping the Hungry, and Hopeless and Homeless requested $849,377 to go toward Hands of Grace and the Tahlequah Day Center. The board voted to table a decision until the next meeting.
The Tahlequah Trails Association asked for $562,000 to help complete the remaining 8 miles of trails, and the Tahlequah Mission Park Project requested $240,000 for continued funding of construction. Both requests were denied. TPS asked for $50,000, which would go toward the athletic department, but that requests was also turned down.
First Presbyterian Church asked for $12,000 for stories from the pandemic, original plays contest and production. FPC also wanted funds for a parking lot for Cares Food Pantry totaling $45,000. The board denied both requests.
Help In Crisis asked the board for $50,000 in COVID support, and commissioners agreed to give award the nonprofit organization $10,000.
In other business, the board accepted the resignation of Hamid Vahdatipour from the 911 Board, and approved the appointment of Glen Clark.
Commissioners agreed to pay a surcharge to OPEH&W for insurance. The board was advised they could use ARPA funds to pay it.
The board awarded a bid to Myers-Cherry Construction LLC to remodel the interior lobby of the Cherokee County Health Department.
Claims, purchase orders, appropriations, and transfers were given the OK. The approval of payroll was tabled until March 11 at 9 a.m.
What’s next
The next Board of Cherokee County Commissioners meeting is Monday, March 21, at 9 a.m. at the Cherokee County Courthouse.
