Two meetings of the Tahlequah Abatement Board, in May and June, focused on property that has been an ongoing problem for neighbors and code enforcement officials for more than four years.
Neighbors of the property at 305 Dogwood Drive complained many times about broken-down vehicles in the driveway, on the lawn, and parked on the street. Piles of debris and car parts littered the front and back yards.
City officials deemed the Dogwood property an “environmental hazard” due to oil and gas spills from cars being worked on in the front lawn.
An order of demolition was issued during the May meeting, but at the June meeting, a reprieve was given upon a report of progress made to clean up the property by owner Wendy Briggs. New sod had been laid and a contractor was being consulted about needed repairs and costs.
The matter was tabled until the August meeting. There was no July meeting of the Abatement Board.
“It kept escalating to a point that we finally had to say, the next step is condemnation and demolition,” said Ray Hammons, city compliance coordinator. “The judge made the decision to uphold the [city’s] citations.”
Hammons explained the options citizens have if a property in their community is a safety hazard and causing a decrease in the market value of surrounding homes.
“We have an online complaint process – that’s a good way,” said Hammons. “Or call the police department, or call me or Ryan [Young, compliance officer].”
The city investigates, and if the complaint is valid, code enforcement’s first action is to contact the owner and have a conversation. If that is not possible, a notice is sent by certified mail. The cost of this service is charged to the owner.
A property owner has 10 days to respond before code enforcement can take action. If an owner does not want to do the work, the city may choose to complete needed repairs or cleanup. A lien is put on the property until the cost of those repairs are paid by the owner.
“If we have repeat offenders, we start writing citations – $200 [each],” said Hammons. “They have to go before a judge and if they don’t pay their fines, a warrant goes out for their arrest.”
If the owner is uncooperative, code enforcement brings any property that is outside the standards and guidelines of the city before the Abatement Board.
Rodents, termites, and sewer issues can create health hazards for surrounding homes. Hammons said it is unfair to surrounding homeowners if one property is causing safety issues.
The city also takes action against a homeowner if a home is reported as having unsafe living conditions for the inhabitants.
“Laws are not just to protect you from neighbors, but sometimes the city has to step in and say [your home] is not safe for you. And we have to protect you,” said Hammons. “If I feel there is an endangerment, I will get [in touch with the] fire marshal and go in, but I have to have something to justify that. It has to be founded.”
Reports of unsafe conditions come from neighbors, family, or the fire and police departments.
Another property, 1215 Jackson Ave., was also given a reprieve of 60 days when the owner did not appear at the June meeting. Cynthia Waterford, the owner, attended the May meeting but due to a pre-planned medical procedure, she could not appear before the June board.
Pamela Coonce, board member from Ward 2, said at the June meeting that an intent to demolish should be issued, since a representative was supposed to appear for Waterford. A motion passed to abate by demolition in 60 days and to table the matter until the August meeting.
The Jackson Avenue property is boarded up, and is listed for sale.
What’s next
The next Abatement Board meeting will be Monday, Aug. 7 at 4 p.m.
