Two Tahlequah residents are in critical condition at a Tulsa hospital from a boat collision that occurred Saturday, June 24, on Lake Tenkiller, after witnesses’ state the pair were on their boat when another vessel ran over theirs.
According to reports from the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Marine Enforcement Division, Tony Fallen, 54, and Shelly Fallen, 54, were on a 1994 Bayliner ski boat on Lake Tenkiller in the Pettit Bay area when the collision occurred.
The crash involved the Bayliner ski boat and a 2023 Montara Surf Boss Tritoon, which was driven by Preston Holmes, 19, Muskogee. Holmes was reportedly not injured and is Native American.
According to observers, the Tritoon boat was traveling at a high rate of speed when it ran over the Bayliner ski boat.
OHP reports indicate the Fallens were transported by Air Evac to St. John Medical Center, where they were both admitted in critical condition with head and trunk internal injuries.
The cause of the collision and the condition of both vessel operators are still under investigation.
The collision is being investigated by Troopers Cody Cross and Joseph Couch of the OHP Marine Enforcement Division of Troop W and Troopers Colton Croft and Anthony Dotson of the Cherokee County Detachment of Troop C. The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office and Keys Fire Department assisted with the collision.
