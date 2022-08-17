Bodily fluids of suspects pose hazards to officers

Law enforcement officers face a great deal of danger as they serve and protect, and one of the potential hazards is being exposed to bodily fluids of a combative person.
T.J. Girdner, jail administrator of the Cherokee County Detention Center, said it’s not common for an inmate to spit or throw feces, urine, semen, or blood on an officer.
“Every now and then, we’ll have those individuals who come in with mental health issues or something of that nature, and they may throw feces or urine on officers as they walk by,” Girdner said.
A combative detainee is most likely to spit at or on officers as they are arrested or during the booking process.
“The spitting normally occurs if we have to OC [Oleoresin Capsicum] spray somebody. It’s policy and practice that we would put a spit [hood] on them, because if you put them in a restraint chair, that’s pretty much the last defense to spit on officers,” Girdner said.
A spit hood prevents an unruly person from spreading communicable diseases if he spits on officers. It’s a loose sack made with a breathable fabric that’s intended to prevent spitting or biting.
OC spray is administered when a detainee is trying to inflict self-harm, destruction to property, or fighting with someone else.
“Anytime they’re violating something to do with the safety or security of the facility, that’s when OC spray will be administered, and that has nothing to do with the restraint chair. We may just go straight to the restraint chair and put people in it. If anyone attempts to spit, then we’ll put the spit mask on,” Girdner said.
It’s a felony to place bodily fluids on an employee of the state, county, or city, but it’s a reality local enforcement has dealt with.
Girdner said his officers are required to get blood drawn if someone’s bodily fluids come in contact with them.
“Because of your Hepatitis C and other airborne diseases, we’ll send them to the hospital have them draw blood and get them tested, especially if it gets in their eyes,” he said.
Sometimes it's difficult to determine which bodily fluid is the worst and the most dangerous.
“I’m not a doctor, but feces is probably the worst – but blood may be the most dangerous,” Girdner said.
On Christmas Day in 2019, a woman defecated on herself in the back of a patrol vehicle and allegedly tried to rub her fecal matter on the arresting deputy. During the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic, another woman spit blood on a deputy and claimed she had tested positive for the virus.
On July 24, Tahlequah Police Officer Cory Keele arrested an intoxicated man who ended up spitting blood on him. The arrestee reportedly slammed his head into the patrol vehicle cage and began bleeding profusely. He spit blood all over Keele’s face, chest, and body when the officer tried to prevent him from hitting his head.
The two women and the man were all booked into jail on the charge of placing bodily fluids on a government employee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.