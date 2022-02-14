Love, romance and eroticism were expressed in tandem last weekend at Tahlequah Creates, where the collaborative group hosted its annual Erotic Art Show.
In a gallery unlike any other in the area, local aficionados had a chance to see art not typically found in nearby exhibits. While experts contend eroticism has long played a fundamental role in art throughout history, Saturday’s show was dedicated to the titillating theme – and participating artists showed how the genre encompasses more than expression through nudity, although undress is a main component.
“They don’t have nudes in every one of them,” said Kelly Anquoe, Tahlequah Creates manager. “You’ve got a skeleton, some hearts, a mouth, Prince. We’ve got a Lady Godiva sculpture and a lady’s face licking a lollipop. It’s all relative to the individual, but that’s art.”
The artists featured in the show were either members of Tahlequah Creates or invited participants. And while a percentage of the works that typically hang in the gallery go to the organization, the Erotic Art Show provided a day for commission-free sales for the artists.
“They just have to bring it in and we hang it up. It’s not too formal, but we do hope people buy them. The person who bought Kelly’s [painting] is very smart to buy it,” said Sue Damron, of the TC.
A variety of mediums were on display at the gallery, each with overtones of sexuality, lust, or affection. As the evening went on, guests could mingle with a glass of wine and conversation, with the gallery providing an intimate setting. Damron said the erotic display wasn’t contained to one defining feature.
“It’s whatever stimulates the senses of love and sex. It’s not nudity; it’s mental association with love and sex. That’s what art is – whatever stimulates the senses,” she said. “Usually, artists want to put some type of emotion into their work, and they want the viewer to get it. It’s not lewd.”
Among the 12 participating artists, it was the first time for Breonna Banks to display her work in the annual show. She discussed her favorite forms of art, saying she focuses mainly in monochromatic styles.
“Everything I do really is acrylic,” she said. “A lot of people like oil, but I think blending with acrylic is really fun, because it’s so fast. It dries so fast, so it’s this crazy rush to finish in the areas that you can.”
The show has been held in Tahlequah for more than 20 years now, creating normalcy around the depictions of the human body. It’s allowed local artists to create and display unique pieces, many of which are inspired by aspects of their life. One piece by Anquoe, for instance, was inspired by his yoga practice, as it depicts a woman sitting crosslegged, wearing the mask of a jaguar and surrounded by magnolia flowers.
“It’s called ‘Sentimental Jaguar,’” he said. “I’m using a Mayan motif for yoga, because it’s kind of like a power yoga. It’s more like the power you get from yoga. She’s supposed to be one of the overseers of the people who are doing yoga. So she’s peaceful, yet powerful – thus the ‘Sentimental Jaguar.’”
Check it out
Tahlequah Creates frequently hosts exhibits, classes and other events. The gallery, located at 215 N. Muskogee Ave., is open from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m., Tuesday through Saturday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.