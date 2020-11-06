Body believed to be missing Cookson man

Cherokee County Officials confirmed a body was discovered Friday and say are confident it belongs to a missing Cookson man.
On Nov. 6, Undersheriff James Brown was notified after a hunter stumbled across a skull in the woods. Based on characteristics of the skull, Brown said he believes the remains of Brent Miller have been found, a year after he was reported missing.
“He was found less than half a mile from the last place he was seen,” Brown said. “At this point, the cause of death is unknown, and we’ll wait on the Medical Examiner to make that call."
Miller was last seen at his mother’s house in Cookson, and he wasn’t “in a good frame of mind." His mother, Tonya Thompson, said he had just lost his pet dog and he was depressed.
Deputies were called to Miller’s residence on Oct. 7 and found no sign of forced entry. However, the door was unlocked and the TV and lights were still on.
Miller owned two vehicles; one was at his house, and the other was left at his mother's. His wallet and cell phone were also found at his house.
Brown said the Medical Examiner will make a positive identification, and Miller’s family has been notified.
