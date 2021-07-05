Local authorities confirmed reports of a burned body discovered inside a vehicle.
Cherokee County Sheriff Jason Chennault said the body was found inside of a burned vehicle just off of Black Valley Road on Monday, July 5.
”This morning we found a burnt vehicle in the woods in the Woodall area, and there was a body inside,“ said Chennault. “We don’t know if the body is male or female, or cause of death right now.“
Chennault said they haven’t been able to identify the vehicle due to the condition it was in.
“We are treating this like a homicide until we know different but the vehicle was put in an area, it was hidden and then set on fire,” he said.
Several residents contacted the Tahlequah Daily Press over the weekend in reference to a missing 18-year-old. One woman said the man was involved in a vehicle crash on South 490 Road and West 813 Road, and that a missing person’s report was filed with local law enforcement. Chennault hasn’t confirmed if the body that was found had any connection to the missing man.
“There is that possibility but until we get a positive identification, we’re not going to know for sure,” he said.
Chennault said a Cherokee County Sheriff’s deputy was on patrol when he spotted a ”suspicious trail” leading off the roadway.
The body was transported to the Medical Exaimer’s Officer where officials will determine an identification.
This story is developing.
