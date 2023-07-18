The Oklahoma Highway Patrol has identified a weekend drowning victim as Muskogee resident Ray L. Hutcherson.
The drowning took place July 15 at 6:05 p.m. at Cookson Bend Marina on Lake Tenkiller. Hutcherson reportedly walked to a patio area in the southeast corner of the marina and jumped into the water without a personal floatation device. After going under, Hutcherson failed to resurface.
The body of Hutcherson, 55, was recovered July 16 by a dive team. Members of the team and marine enforcement troopers found the body at about 9:25 a.m. in about 14 feet of water, according to reports.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.