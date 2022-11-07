Authorities in Adair County reportedly recovered the body of a missing man who was swept away in flood waters Friday evening.
Law enforcement agencies found the body of Tylen Turman, 43, of Jay, in Caney Creek Monday morning.
The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said the man was reported missing after his car was washed away while he was trying to cross a low-water bridge on 4643 Road, near Stilwell.
A 14-year-old boy and a 9-year-old girl were rescued and treated at an Arkansas hospital. A 6-year-old girl died at the scene.
According to the OHP, the cause of the incident is under investigation.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.