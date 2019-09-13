The Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of a missing man has been found.
David Ward, 56, was reported missing by family members on Sept 5 after he failed to arrive as scheduled at a family member's residence the previous evening.
A search for Ward at his residence and the area surrounding his house southwest of Tahlequah was unsuccessful. He was reported to used a walking cane and carry a backpack, and both were found in his home.
Undersheriff Jason Chennault said Ward’s body was discovered on Sept. 7 in a field just south of his residence. Deputy Bruce Lair discovered the body and found no evidence to suggest foul play was involved.
