After searching for 3-½ hours Saturday, authorities recovered the body of a male on the Illinois River.
Witnesses called in to report that a man was floating with friends near Riverside Resort when he tried to swim across the river. He began to struggle in the water and went under. GRDA Police and GRDA Recovery Team began searching the water just south of Riverside Resort around 4 p.m.
With assistance from the Tahlequah Fire Department, Illinois River Fire Department, Cherokee Nation EMS, and Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office, a body was recovered in 6-1/2 feet of water at approximately 7:30 p.m., and was sent to the State Medical Examiner’s Office in Tulsa.
Authorities have not released the identity of the victim.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.