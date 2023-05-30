A bogus check felony case has been continued for the second time in Cherokee County District Court for a Quinton man accused of passing bogus checks totaling more than $6,000.
A felony charge of two or more bogus checks together over a felony limit of $500 was filed against Cody Wayne Griffin, 31, on Oct. 24, 2022.
According to court documents, the defendant, acting in concert with Chad Cole, Hayden Carl Cole, and Christian Reeves on or between Oct. 5, 2022, and Oct. 6, 2022, “feloniously uttered six bogus check worth more than $2,500 for a total of $6,023 without authority of permission of the account holder.”
Charges were dismissed by the state against Chad, 30, Muskogee; Hayden, 28, Hoyt; and Reeves, 26, Broken Arrow, on Nov. 29, 2022.
Griffin pleaded not guilty to the charge on Dec. 20, 2022, and received a $2,500 bond.
The defendant is scheduled to appear in court at 9 a.m. on June 21 with Associate District Judge Joshua King presiding. The defendant is represented by Jacob T. Reynolds of Wagner and Lynch Law Firm out of McAlester.
Assistant District Attorney William Cosner is listed as representing the state.
