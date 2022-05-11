The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has advised the Riverbend Floats public water supply, located in Cherokee County, to inform users of its drinking water to use water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption, use in food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth. This order was issued due to E.coli in the drinking water.
This boil order applies only to Riverbend Floats and does not impact any other public water supplies.
Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.