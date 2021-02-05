A boil order has been advised for Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 1, in the Fort Gibson area of Cherokee County, due to low or no water pressure in the distribution system and ongoing operational and maintenance issues at the water plant.
According to the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality, water that has been brought to a full, rolling boil for at least one minute, bottled water, or water from another acceptable source for consumption should be used for food preparation, dishwashing and brushing teeth.
This boil order is not related to the coronavirus pandemic, and officials said it is important residents continue to wash their hands during this time. During the COVID-19 pandemic, keeping hands clean is especially important to help prevent the virus from spreading. It is safe to wash hands with soap and tap water,
If soap and tap water are not available, use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer containing at least 60 percent alcohol. Those with open wounds should use boiled or bottled water to wash their hands or use hand sanitizer.
Users will be notified when the water is considered safe for human consumption. Federal law requires that consumers be notified when a public water supply exceeds certain maximum contaminant levels and might be harmful to the health of consumers.
