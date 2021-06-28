The Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality has announced that a boil order for Cherokee County Rural Wat District 16, in the Wildcat area in Cherokee County, has been lifted. The water is now safe for human consumption.
The order to boil water was issued due to the presence of E. coli. State and federal regulations require that customers be notified if public drinking water is determined to be unsafe.
Officials stressed that the boil order was only for RWD 16. If water customers are unsure which water system supplies their water, they should check their water bills.
DEQ is responsible for regulating more than 1,300 public water supplies in the state of Oklahoma. All public water supplies are required to regularly submit samples to DEQ for routine testing to ensure that water is safe for human consumption.
