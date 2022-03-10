A boil order for the Cherokee County Rural Water District No. 9 has been lifted.
A news release from the Oklahoma Department of Environmental Quality said the water is now safe for human consumption.
“The order to boil water was issued due to the presence of E. coli. State and federal regulations require that customers be notified if, at any time, public drinking water is determined to be unsafe,” a statement from the ODEQ said.
The boil order was only for the an isolated part of the county and didn’t include many areas. The DEQ said customers who are not sure which system supplies their water should check their water bills.
